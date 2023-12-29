Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 1,785.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Umicore has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

