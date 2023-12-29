Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 25,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 514,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

