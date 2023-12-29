Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.46. 1,593,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,434. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

