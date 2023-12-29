Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.30% of National Presto Industries worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 652.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

