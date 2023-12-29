Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $109.42. 517,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

