Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 1,088,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,216. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

