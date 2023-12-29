Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 1,797,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,185,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

