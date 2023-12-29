Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $812.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,384. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $715.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

