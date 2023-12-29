Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 250 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.01. 156,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,000. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.