United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

United Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.31.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 3,610 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $41,767.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,610 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $63,971. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

