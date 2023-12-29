United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

