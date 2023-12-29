United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

