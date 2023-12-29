United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

