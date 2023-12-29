United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

UPS stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,553. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

