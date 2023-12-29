UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

