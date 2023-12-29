Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Unum Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,920,000 after acquiring an additional 646,428 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 214,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

