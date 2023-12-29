UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.22. 6,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 28,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.8152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.