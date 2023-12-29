US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Down 1.3%

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 56,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 429,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 million and a P/E ratio of -10.62.

US Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. US Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

