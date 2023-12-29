Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 3.8 %

VCSA stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The company had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,491,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vacasa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vacasa by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 174.2% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

