Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Timothy Marchant Sells 10,500 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLE stock opened at C$2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$288.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

