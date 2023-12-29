Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Valhi Stock Down 0.2 %

VHI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.58. Valhi has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valhi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 50.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

