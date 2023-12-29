VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Position Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 584,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 508,819 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

