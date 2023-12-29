VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 1.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,894,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,901,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $310.94. 69,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

