Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,066. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day moving average is $188.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

