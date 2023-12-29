Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.39. 69,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

