Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.63 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

