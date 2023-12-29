Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $77.43 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.