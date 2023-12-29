Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 194,240 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 158,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 235,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

