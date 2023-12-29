Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $181,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

