Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.30. 24,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,261. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average is $240.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

