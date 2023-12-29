Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. 418,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,209. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

