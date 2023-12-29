Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $483.51. 113,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.51 and its 200 day moving average is $439.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

