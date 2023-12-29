Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Lessened by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,006,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

