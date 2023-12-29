Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 158.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $232.86. 198,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

