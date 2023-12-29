Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 306,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

