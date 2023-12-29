Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $72.40. 361,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,707. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

