Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.96. 125,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.84.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

