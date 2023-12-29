Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. 220,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

