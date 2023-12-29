Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

