Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.