Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.80. 1,409,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,069. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $347.19 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The firm has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.45 and its 200 day moving average is $408.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

