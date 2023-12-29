Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VOO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $438.13. The stock had a trading volume of 416,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.45 and a 200 day moving average of $408.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $347.19 and a twelve month high of $438.84.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.