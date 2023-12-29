Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $438.13. The stock had a trading volume of 416,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.45 and a 200 day moving average of $408.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $347.19 and a twelve month high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

