Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.14

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 3162926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
