Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.14

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 3162926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

