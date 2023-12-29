Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. 3,110,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,872. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

