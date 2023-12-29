Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.67. 3,224,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,690. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

