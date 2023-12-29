Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

