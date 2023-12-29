Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.30 on Friday. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.