Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.67.
About Veolia Environnement
