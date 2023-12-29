Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.