Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. 53,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 349,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Vericel Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vericel by 61,063.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 208,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vericel by 104.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares during the period.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.