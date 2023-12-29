Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 3.1%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. 53,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 349,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vericel

Vericel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.